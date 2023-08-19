Search

Immigration

Pilot carrying 271 passengers dies in washroom mid air: Here's what happened next

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Pilot carrying 271 passengers dies in washroom mid air: Here's what happened next

NEW DELHI -  In a tragic turn of events, a pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a commercial flight with 271 passengers on board.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from Miami to Santiago's capital Chile; however, it had to make an emergency landing in Panama on Sunday night after the pilot named Ivan Andaur collapsed in the toilet and eventually died.

Andaur - a veteran pilot with an experience of 25 years - began feeling unwell three hours after the LATAM Airlines flight took off and was also given emergency treatment by the crew as a co-pilot issued an urgent request for any available doctors on board but they were unable to resuscitate Andaur.

When the plane landed at Panama City's Tocumen International Airport, medical experts rushed to examine the 56-year-old pilot but eventually declared him dead.

"LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away," the airline said in a statement. 

"We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot," it further said.

The flight resumed the next day, landing at Santiago around 4 am and passengers were given hotel accommodation for the time they had to wait for resumption of the flight.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

How to get Umrah permit in Saudi Arabia? Read official step by step guide here

06:41 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Dozens of pregnant women are travelling to Austria and here is why

11:29 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Woman forgets bag worth Rs 4 million at Karachi airport: Here's what happened next

11:03 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

China restricts group tours to Canada: Here's why Beijing is retaining travel ban

11:13 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

How to perform Umrah on stopover visa: Here's the official guide by Saudi Arabia

11:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Islamabad Airport outsourcing finalized: Here are the details

10:27 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pilot carrying 271 passengers dies in washroom mid air: Here's what ...

09:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: