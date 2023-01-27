Search

Immigration

UAE residents can apply for visit visa for relatives from abroad

Web Desk 09:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2023
DUBAI - The immigration authority in the United Arab Emirates has clarified that UAE residents can apply for a visit visa for a relative or friend from abroad through the UAEICP smart application.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) manages all the operation related to visas in this regard and it has stressed usage of UAEICP app available for smartphones for multiple services including requesting a visit visa for a relative or friend.

“Applying for the issuance of a visa requires logging in through the application using the UAE Pass digital identity, selecting “Start a new service,” clicking on “New Visa,” to display a list containing a visa for several trips, depending on the type of visa desired (for 30 days, 60 days or 90 days), ICP clarified.

ICP elaborated that once the user selects the option of issuing a visitor visa for a relative or friend on the app, the data of the host individual in the country is fetched automatically. The applicant merely needs to complete the steps of submitting the application including the visitor’s identification data, attaching the required documents and paying the prescribed fee, Gulf Today reported.

The United Arab Emirates has been leading the race regarding the digitalization of services and boasts one of the most advanced systems in this regard without a doubt. Besides digitalization, the United Arab Emirates also holds distinction when it comes to the strength of passport as it is the 15th most powerful in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released in January this year.

