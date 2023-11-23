Pakistan suspends new visa regime with Afghanistan for one more time

QUETTA - Pakistan suspended a new visa rule with Afghanistan, bringing back the trade between the two countries to normalcy, a step welcomed by traders and the business community.
Pakistan began requiring the crew of commercial vehicles to show passports and visas to enter the country contrary to the previous practice of simply carrying the national identity cards.
The step angered Kabul after which the country responded by refusing to allow any trucks to pass, prompting senior officials to discuss the matter at the highest level.
It was also reported that when Pakistan enforced its new rules, the Afghan side suspended trade in protest.
Following the deadlock, officials from the Ministry of Commerce Pakistan held a meeting with Afghan officials and reached an agreement to allow another two-week extension for Afghan drivers to cross the border.
The agreement comes despite the fact that Pakistan had already twice deferred implementing the new rule; the governor of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan confirmed the resumption of cross-border trade.
"Afghan and Pakistani officials held talks... and it was assured that this problem will be solved permanently," it said in a post on X.
The ties between the two countries became rough when Pakistan announced to deportation of all illegal immigrants by November 1st. As a result of the crackdown, about 340,000 Afghans have been deported or returned voluntarily and Pakistan vows to expel around 1 million immigrants by January next year.
The federal government has announced that only Afghans with passports and visas will be allowed to enter the country though being a landlocked country, Afghanistan is heavily dependent on its neighbour for imports.
On the other hand, Pakistan contends that duty-free liberty dents a blow to the country every year., adding that as far as deportation is concerned, it is necessary for maintaining law and order situation.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan denies any involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan and alleges that terrorism and extremism is a domestic affair.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
