Visa ban against Egyptian citizens: Oman clarifies controversy

MUSCAT - The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Cairo has quashed rumors surrounding the suspension of tourist visas for Egyptians wishing to visit Oman.

In a recent statement, the embassy categorically denied reports suggesting any such ban, emphasizing that claims of a tourist visa suspension for Egyptians are unfounded.

"The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the Arab Republic of Egypt would like to point out that the rumors that the Sultanate of Oman has suspended tourist visas for Egyptians wishing to travel to the Sultanate of Oman are incorrect," the embassy asserted.

Encouraging the public to seek accurate information directly from official sources, the embassy highlighted the importance of consulting the Royal Oman Police website for the latest updates.

The clarification from the embassy aims to address misinformation and ensure clarity regarding visa policies for Egyptian tourists interested in visiting Oman.

It is to be highlighted that the clarification comes days after Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of B2C electronic visas for Umrah for citizens from Egypt.

The decision comes as authorities believe that the recent deaths in the annual Hajj pilgrimage could be attributed to the issuance of unregulated visas by the country.

It is to be highlighted that the suspension of B2C visas booked through the electronic Umrah portal of Saudi Arabia does not mean that there are no more visas for Umrah but this specific kind of visa would not be issued to Egyptians.

As far as the visa type is concerned, it is preferred because it allows its holder to enter the system, obtain the visa, and travel without a trip organizer.

It is to be highlighted that the government of Egypt has ordered the closure of 16 tourism companies licenses after the recent deaths in the annual pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has clarified that as many as 83 percent of the pilgrims who lost their lives during the Hajj this year lacked a permit to perform the religious journey.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family member of the deceased, Colonel Al-Shalhoub said 1,079 Muslims out of 1,301 who died during the pilgrimage had no permit to perform Hajj.

Unfortunately, most of the deaths during the Hajj related to Egypt which sent shockwaves in the country, triggering calls that the travel agents should be scrutinized and those responsible for violating visa regulations should be banned.