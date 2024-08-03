Search

Pakistan to allow Iraqi nationals visa-free entry: Details inside

07:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that Pakistan will soon introduce a visa-free entry policy for Iraqi citizens.

During a meeting with Lieutenant General Thamer Ismail, Commander of Iraq’s Rapid Response Unit, Mohsin Naqvi said the process to implement this visa-free initiative will commence shortly.

During the discussion with the delegation, the interior minister requested the Iraqi delegation to ensure that Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq are not required to surrender their passports. He also urged immediate action to address this issue.

Meanwhile, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation to curb illegal immigration and human trafficking, aiming to strengthen security and bilateral relations between the two countries.

It is to be mentioned that Pakistan is making it easier for citizens, tourists, and business people from 126 countries to visit the country by eliminating the visa fee.

During a recent cabinet meeting, prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that the government is introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely. 

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.
 

