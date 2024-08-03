200,000 homes in Sindh to receive solar power under new initiative

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has announced a significant initiative to provide solar systems to 200,000 homes across the province. The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's House, where an agreement for the Solar Home System was signed.
Murad Ali Shah outlined the government's plan, stating that in the first phase, the project will generate 400 megawatts of electricity, with the aim of providing affordable energy to the people of Sindh. He emphasized the importance of transitioning all government buildings to solar power, noting that 34 government buildings have already made the switch.
The Sindh Solar Energy Project, being launched in collaboration with the World Bank, will receive $100 million in funding from the international financial institution. The Chief Minister highlighted the project's focus on low-income families, who will receive solar systems at an 80% subsidy. This effort is aimed at households registered under the Benazir Income Support Program, with the solar systems capable of powering a fan and three light bulbs.
Murad Ali Shah also mentioned that efforts are being made to extend the program to the 2 million families affected by recent floods, providing them with much-needed electricity solutions. He praised the involvement of three companies working on the project and welcomed their representatives to the ceremony.
"In these times of severe electricity shortages, our goal is to supply affordable power through green energy solutions," said the Chief Minister. "This initiative is a step towards addressing the current energy crisis and promoting sustainable power sources in Sindh."
The project is seen as a major step forward in the province's efforts to harness renewable energy and alleviate the burden of electricity costs on low-income households.
