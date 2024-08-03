Search

Pakistan

200,000 homes in Sindh to receive solar power under new initiative

07:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
murad ali shah

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has announced a significant initiative to provide solar systems to 200,000 homes across the province. The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's House, where an agreement for the Solar Home System was signed.

Murad Ali Shah outlined the government's plan, stating that in the first phase, the project will generate 400 megawatts of electricity, with the aim of providing affordable energy to the people of Sindh. He emphasized the importance of transitioning all government buildings to solar power, noting that 34 government buildings have already made the switch.

The Sindh Solar Energy Project, being launched in collaboration with the World Bank, will receive $100 million in funding from the international financial institution. The Chief Minister highlighted the project's focus on low-income families, who will receive solar systems at an 80% subsidy. This effort is aimed at households registered under the Benazir Income Support Program, with the solar systems capable of powering a fan and three light bulbs.

Murad Ali Shah also mentioned that efforts are being made to extend the program to the 2 million families affected by recent floods, providing them with much-needed electricity solutions. He praised the involvement of three companies working on the project and welcomed their representatives to the ceremony.

"In these times of severe electricity shortages, our goal is to supply affordable power through green energy solutions," said the Chief Minister. "This initiative is a step towards addressing the current energy crisis and promoting sustainable power sources in Sindh."

The project is seen as a major step forward in the province's efforts to harness renewable energy and alleviate the burden of electricity costs on low-income households.

Pakistan

07:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

200,000 homes in Sindh to receive solar power under new initiative

07:28 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

PPP extends invitation to former PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

07:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

SSGC announces gas shutdown in these areas of Karachi on August 4

06:57 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Update on Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan [August 2024]

06:35 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to increase ministers' salaries and ...

05:03 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Hyderabad landlord fatally shoots 10-year-old boy over grazing goats

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

08:09 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

British journalist visiting Pakistan to meet Imran Khan expelled 

10:07 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Female police officer dismissed for making TikTok video on duty

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

08:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: