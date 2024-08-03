Bilawal Bhutto's post with Bakhtawar's son grabs social media's attention

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shared a heartwarming moment between her brother, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and her son, Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry.
In an adorable Instagram reel, Bilawal is seen spending quality time with his nephew, with whom he shares a special bond. Sitting together at a table, the young politician participated in a creative activity with the little one, coloring scribbles on paper.
The caption of the heartwarming Instagram reel, posted on Bakhtawar and Hakim's Instagram accounts, read "Mamu [uncle] and Mir Hakim."
Hakim was born to Bakhtawar, the eldest child of President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, on October 10, 2021. A year later, on October 5, 2022, Bakhtawar welcomed her second baby boy.
Hakim holds a special place in his uncle Bilawal's heart. The former foreign minister has shown his affection for Hakim by sharing pictures with him since his birth. One photo, shared a few months after Hakim's arrival, captured Bilawal lovingly holding the newborn and gazing at him tenderly. The picture, captioned "my heart," was widely adored by his admirers.
In 2022, the former foreign minister gave a glimpse into his Eid day spent with his nephew. The Bhutto family celebrated Eid ul Fitr together that year in Dubai.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
