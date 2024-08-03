Search

Bilawal Bhutto's post with Bakhtawar's son grabs social media's attention

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto's post with Bakhtawar's son grabs social media's attention
Source: Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shared a heartwarming moment between her brother, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and her son, Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry.

In an adorable Instagram reel, Bilawal is seen spending quality time with his nephew, with whom he shares a special bond. Sitting together at a table, the young politician participated in a creative activity with the little one, coloring scribbles on paper.

The caption of the heartwarming Instagram reel, posted on Bakhtawar and Hakim's Instagram accounts, read "Mamu [uncle] and Mir Hakim."

Hakim was born to Bakhtawar, the eldest child of President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, on October 10, 2021. A year later, on October 5, 2022, Bakhtawar welcomed her second baby boy.

Hakim holds a special place in his uncle Bilawal's heart. The former foreign minister has shown his affection for Hakim by sharing pictures with him since his birth. One photo, shared a few months after Hakim's arrival, captured Bilawal lovingly holding the newborn and gazing at him tenderly. The picture, captioned "my heart," was widely adored by his admirers.

In 2022, the former foreign minister gave a glimpse into his Eid day spent with his nephew. The Bhutto family celebrated Eid ul Fitr together that year in Dubai.

