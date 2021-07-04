Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
Pakistani stars Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar’s dance moves during the rehearsals of Hum Style Awards went viral on the social media.
Hum Style Awards’ rehearsals are happening in full swing. A lot of actors are seen on the backstage of the awards. Recently Ali Zafar and Alizeh Shah dance rehearsal video went viral in which they can be seen sharing the stage together.
The very lively and energetic duo is perfectly acing the steps. It can be said that they both are dancing with heart and soul. But the public seems to be unhappy with Alizeh’s dance moves. Netizens always lose calm whenever they see our actors dancing crazily. Same happened with Alizeh Shah once again.
