Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
Share

Pakistani stars Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar’s dance moves during the rehearsals of Hum Style Awards went viral on the social media.

Hum Style Awards’ rehearsals are happening in full swing. A lot of actors are seen on the backstage of the awards. Recently Ali Zafar and Alizeh Shah dance rehearsal video went viral in which they can be seen sharing the stage together.

The very lively and energetic duo is perfectly acing the steps. It can be said that they both are dancing with heart and soul. But the public seems to be unhappy with Alizeh’s dance moves. Netizens always lose calm whenever they see our actors dancing crazily. Same happened with Alizeh Shah once again.

Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer ... 06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021

Pakistani weddings are all about lavish décor and scrumptious food. But with a celebrity wedding across the ...

More From This Category
T-Series announce Saroj Khan's biopic on her ...
06:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Sajal Aly sets the stage on fire with killer ...
06:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Fatima Sana Shaikh trends amid Aamir Khan-Kiran ...
04:48 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Bushra Ansari and Azaan Sami's dance video goes ...
04:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 ...
02:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2021
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of ...
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Ali Zafar set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves
01:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr