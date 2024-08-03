Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

DOHA - Fazal-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), recently visited Doha, Qatar, where he held significant meetings with the family of the martyred Ismail Haniyeh and prominent Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.
Upon arriving in Doha from Jeddah, Fazal-ur-Rehman and his delegation met with Khaled Mashal, a senior leader of Hamas. During the meeting, Fazal-ur-Rehman extended condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people for the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and offered prayers for the martyrs of Gaza.
Fazal-ur-Rehman emphasized that the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh would strengthen the Palestinian struggle for freedom. He reaffirmed the commitment to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist occupation, declaring that Muslims could never abandon their pursuit of this goal. He reiterated that JUI and the entire Pakistani nation stand firmly with the Palestinians in their fight for freedom.
Later, Fazal-ur-Rehman met with the family of Ismail Haniyeh to express his condolences personally.
It is noteworthy that just a day prior, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh and met with the Haniyeh family and Hamas leadership.
In a previous visit to Doha in November of last year, Fazal-ur-Rehman had also met with Ismail Haniyeh and expressed support against Israeli aggression in Gaza.
The meetings in Doha reflect a continued commitment to the Palestinian cause and highlight the ongoing support from Pakistani leaders for the liberation of Palestine and its sacred sites.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
