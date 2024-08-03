Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

DOHA - Fazal-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), recently visited Doha, Qatar, where he held significant meetings with the family of the martyred Ismail Haniyeh and prominent Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.

Upon arriving in Doha from Jeddah, Fazal-ur-Rehman and his delegation met with Khaled Mashal, a senior leader of Hamas. During the meeting, Fazal-ur-Rehman extended condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people for the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and offered prayers for the martyrs of Gaza.

Fazal-ur-Rehman emphasized that the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh would strengthen the Palestinian struggle for freedom. He reaffirmed the commitment to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist occupation, declaring that Muslims could never abandon their pursuit of this goal. He reiterated that JUI and the entire Pakistani nation stand firmly with the Palestinians in their fight for freedom.

Later, Fazal-ur-Rehman met with the family of Ismail Haniyeh to express his condolences personally.

It is noteworthy that just a day prior, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh and met with the Haniyeh family and Hamas leadership.

In a previous visit to Doha in November of last year, Fazal-ur-Rehman had also met with Ismail Haniyeh and expressed support against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The meetings in Doha reflect a continued commitment to the Palestinian cause and highlight the ongoing support from Pakistani leaders for the liberation of Palestine and its sacred sites.