Search

Pakistan

Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

09:16 PM | 3 Aug, 2024
Fazlur Rehman

DOHA -  Fazal-ur-Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), recently visited Doha, Qatar, where he held significant meetings with the family of the martyred Ismail Haniyeh and prominent Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.

Upon arriving in Doha from Jeddah, Fazal-ur-Rehman and his delegation met with Khaled Mashal, a senior leader of Hamas. During the meeting, Fazal-ur-Rehman extended condolences on behalf of the Pakistani people for the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and offered prayers for the martyrs of Gaza.

Fazal-ur-Rehman emphasized that the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh would strengthen the Palestinian struggle for freedom. He reaffirmed the commitment to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist occupation, declaring that Muslims could never abandon their pursuit of this goal. He reiterated that JUI and the entire Pakistani nation stand firmly with the Palestinians in their fight for freedom.

Later, Fazal-ur-Rehman met with the family of Ismail Haniyeh to express his condolences personally.

It is noteworthy that just a day prior, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the funeral prayer of Ismail Haniyeh and met with the Haniyeh family and Hamas leadership.

In a previous visit to Doha in November of last year, Fazal-ur-Rehman had also met with Ismail Haniyeh and expressed support against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The meetings in Doha reflect a continued commitment to the Palestinian cause and highlight the ongoing support from Pakistani leaders for the liberation of Palestine and its sacred sites.

Pakistan

09:47 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Viral video shows Rana Sanaullah enjoying boat ride in Paris

09:16 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Hamas leaders, condoles Ismail Haniyeh’s death

07:53 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

200,000 homes in Sindh to receive solar power under new initiative

07:28 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

PPP extends invitation to former PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat

07:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

SSGC announces gas shutdown in these areas of Karachi on August 4

06:57 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Update on Honda CG 125 price in Pakistan [August 2024]

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

09:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Baloch Yakjehti Committee ends protest in Gwadar?

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:47 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Viral video shows Rana Sanaullah enjoying boat ride in Paris

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: