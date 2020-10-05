Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s recommendation to read Elif Shafak's ‘Forty Rules of Love’

Prime Minister Imran Khan recent recommendation to read Turkish author Elif Shafak's ‘Forty Rules of Love’ has prompted Adnan Sidiqqui to read the highly acclaimed book.

“On my list for next read ‘The 40 Rules of Love.’ Thank you for the recommendation @ImranKhanPTI. Great reason to finally pick it up from my bookshelf where it’s been lying for months!” Tweeted Adnan.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ star hopes that the book inspires him as much as it did Khan.

The premier had recently shared on Instagram that he’s deeply inspired by the book and want the the younger lot of the country to learn about divine love.

"This October I suggest our youth to read The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak," he said.

"An inspirational book about divine love, Sufism, Rumi and his Murshid Shams Tabriz. I read it a few years back and was deeply inspired," Khan concluded.

The Forty Rules of Love, published by the award winning writer in 2009, takes Sufism into the blockbuster domain. The book is all about faith, passion, love and God.

The novel is based on the the deep, fraternal love between a great Islamic scholar and Sufi poet, Mowlana Jalaluddin Rumi and a wandering dervish Shams of Tabriz.

