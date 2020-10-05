PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish Hayat's latest TV commercial

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi has criticized Pemra and the incumbent government over a TV commercial and demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action and ban such "vulgar dance" videos on national televisions.

Abbasi, in a tweet, said that TV channels would now air Mujra to sell biscuits. "Where is Pemra? Will PM Imran Khan take any action on this matter? Wasn't Pakistan built in the name of Islam,” he questioned.

He was referring to a 1 minute 37 seconds long commercial of a local manufacturing biscuit company (TV commercial), featuring Mehwish Hayat.

بسکٹ بیچنے کے لیے اب ٹی وی چینلز پر مُجرا چلے گا۔ پیمرا @reportpemra نام کا کوئی ادارہ ہے یہاں؟ کیا @ImranKhanPTI اس معاملہ پر کوئی ایکشن لیں گے؟ کیا پاکستان اسلام کے نام پر نہیں بنا تھا؟؟ — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) October 4, 2020

Reacting to this, TV host Shafaat Ali said that a lot of obscenity is really spreading, you should throw your TV in the trash and make a video and upload it. People like you will also be encouraged.

واقعی بہت فحاشی پھیل رہی ہے، آپ کو چاہئیے اپنا ٹی وی کچرے میں پھینک دیں اور وڈیو بنا کر اپلوڈ کر دیں۔ آپ کے ہمخیال لوگوں کو بھی ترغیب ہوگی۔ https://t.co/oZFp7L8wbs — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) October 4, 2020