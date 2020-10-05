PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish Hayat's latest TV commercial

Web Desk
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish Hayat's latest TV commercial
Share

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Ansar Abbasi has criticized Pemra and the incumbent government over a TV commercial and demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action and ban such "vulgar dance" videos on national televisions.

Abbasi, in a tweet, said that TV channels would now air Mujra to sell biscuits. "Where is Pemra? Will PM Imran Khan take any action on this matter? Wasn't Pakistan built in the name of Islam,” he questioned.

He was referring to a 1 minute 37 seconds long commercial of a local manufacturing biscuit company (TV commercial), featuring Mehwish Hayat.     

Reacting to this, TV host Shafaat Ali said that a lot of obscenity is really spreading, you should throw your TV in the trash and make a video and upload it. People like you will also be encouraged.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits bereaved family of martyred Col ...
07:03 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Lahore court stays WCB action to recover property ...
06:25 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
PIA cuts fare for Canada flights by 15%
06:12 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
IHC summons Nawaz Sharif through newspaper ...
05:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Attock woman raped in front of her son by a taxi ...
03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Ashraf expresses gratitude over receiving nomination in HUM awards for ‘Ranjha ...
03:11 PM | 7 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr