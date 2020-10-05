Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ‘Musafir’
Atif Aslam is a bonafide singing superstar and undoubtedly one the biggest names in the subcontinent.
By now, he has lent his powerful vocals to countless Pakistani and Indian songs which garnered him immense fame and success.
The heartthrob sings a single note in his magical voice and it has crowds cheering. From Aadat to Baarishein, Atif’s fans know the lyrics to all his songs.
Here’s another one of Atif’s fans, singing one of his famous hits!
Recently, a clip of Turkish actress Burçin Abdullah singing Atif Aslam’s song, has gone taken the internet by storm.
In the video, Abdullah, who essays the role of Hafsa Khatun in the Turkish series 'Ertugrul Ghazi', is singing Atif’s Musafir and her voice is simply incredible.
Ertuğrul has been all the rage in Pakistan since the moment it aired on PTV and love for the cast of the show continues to grow everyday.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
