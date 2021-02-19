Jemima Goldsmith all praise for Sajal Aly, calls her a screen legend of South Asia
Share
Sajal Aly has been making headlines after it was confirmed that the actor will star in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It. A fan and critics’ favourite, Aly is a talent powerhouse who has now won the heart of Jemima Goldsmith.
Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith praised Sajal Aly and Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi calling them "South Asian screen legends "
"I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ... @Iamsajalali
@AzmiShabana", she tweeted.
I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ... @Iamsajalali @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/QXdGUK5Tbi— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 17, 2021
The inclusion of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi alongside Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Emma Thompson has created extra hype as fans eagerly await the film.
Helmed by Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapoor, the first pictures from sets are setting a happy tone. Sajal and Goldsmith both posted pictures together on their Instagram handles.
View this post on Instagram
What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier, and the film seems to be her take on it.
'What's Love Got To Do With It?' - Sajal Ali and ... 01:55 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
The cat is out of the bag as Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It hits the floor officially with first ...
- Pakistan’s FM Qureshi concludes Egypt visit on a high note04:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran in Ghazi Barotha to inaugurate Spring Tree Plantation ...03:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Maya the Myth – Pakistani horror film releases on Amazon Prime ...03:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- PPP's 'conspiracy'? – PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh kills 4-feet-snake ...03:14 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar succumbs to cancer in London02:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Jemima Goldsmith all praise for Sajal Aly, calls her a screen legend ...02:52 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon06:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh arrives in father’s rickshaw ...04:57 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021