Jemima Goldsmith all praise for Sajal Aly, calls her a screen legend of South Asia

Sajal Aly has been making headlines after it was confirmed that the actor will star in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It. A fan and critics’ favourite, Aly is a talent powerhouse who has now won the heart of Jemima Goldsmith.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith praised Sajal Aly and Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi calling them "South Asian screen legends "

I get to work with these South Asian screen legends Shabana Azmi and Sajal Ali ... @Iamsajalali @AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/QXdGUK5Tbi — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 17, 2021

The inclusion of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi alongside Lily James, Shahzad Latif and Emma Thompson has created extra hype as fans eagerly await the film.

Helmed by Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapoor, the first pictures from sets are setting a happy tone. Sajal and Goldsmith both posted pictures together on their Instagram handles.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier, and the film seems to be her take on it.