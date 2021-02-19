Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar succumbs to cancer in London
LONDON – Seasoned politician and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mohammad Anwar passed away in London.
According to the family, he fought a brief battle against cancer and passed away in the wee hours on Friday.
He was being treated at Royal Free hospital in London. The deceased leaves behind a wife and three daughters.
A statement issued by the family stated that our beloved dad, Mohammad Anwar, passed away peacefully early this morning at 3:45 am, he was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law.
He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family, the statement added.
Anwar was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency NA-36 (Lakki Marwat) in the 2018 Pakistani general election.
