Maya the Myth – Pakistani horror film releases on Amazon Prime (VIDEO)

03:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Based on true events, Pakistani horror film Maya the Myth has been released on Amazon Prime.

Released on Feburary 16, the film narrates a tale about a girl named Padmani, who hears mysterious voices coming from inside the wall of her room. One night, all the creepy voices unite and demanded Padmani to make a sacrifice of her unborn son.

With breathtaking cinematic shots of a mysterious figure in red, wearing anklets and walking towards a door, the trailer gives goosebumps as Padmani struggles to block out the ghostly voices.

Making hearts race with a spooky backdrop, Maya the Myth seems to be based on a multidimensional plot which covers multiple genres apart from horror.

Here is the trailer of the film:

The film has been directed by S. Arslan Ali and features M. Ashraf, Hadiya Khan and Maa in lead roles; Maya the Myth has high expectations. The film has been produced by Faisal Junejo.

