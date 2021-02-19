Maya the Myth – Pakistani horror film releases on Amazon Prime (VIDEO)
Based on true events, Pakistani horror film Maya the Myth has been released on Amazon Prime.
Released on Feburary 16, the film narrates a tale about a girl named Padmani, who hears mysterious voices coming from inside the wall of her room. One night, all the creepy voices unite and demanded Padmani to make a sacrifice of her unborn son.
With breathtaking cinematic shots of a mysterious figure in red, wearing anklets and walking towards a door, the trailer gives goosebumps as Padmani struggles to block out the ghostly voices.
Making hearts race with a spooky backdrop, Maya the Myth seems to be based on a multidimensional plot which covers multiple genres apart from horror.
Here is the trailer of the film:
The film has been directed by S. Arslan Ali and features M. Ashraf, Hadiya Khan and Maa in lead roles; Maya the Myth has high expectations. The film has been produced by Faisal Junejo.
