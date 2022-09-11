Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra performance on Abrarul Haq's show

Pakistani social media influencer and the first Pakistani human Ken Doll, Adnan Zafar, took the internet by storm with his marvelous dance steps during an event at which the revered Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq had been performing.

The two set the stage ablaze with Zafar's bhangra steps and Haq's soulful voice.

Zafar is widely known as a human Ken Doll with a plethora of talents that know no boundaries. He is considered a beauty guru, a fashion icon and now an outstanding dancer too.

Zafar captioned the post, "What a great evening with my brother Abrar ul Haq and lovely Deedar Beauty Saloon." The post garnered 24k+ likes on Instagram.

For the unversed, Zafar has been into plastic surgery and self-enhancement procedures to make him look like the famous Ken Doll figure. Zafar is quite open about going under the knife and feels empowered to show his successful operations.

On the other hand, Abrar ul Haq is a household name in the Pakistani showbiz industry with many cult classic songs under his belt. Haq has also been into philanthropic activities to provide relief to flood victims in Pakistan.

