Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 2022

08:10 AM | 12 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 September 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs145,000 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 124,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 114,033 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 132,916.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Karachi PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Islamabad PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Peshawar PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Quetta PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Sialkot PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Attock PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Gujranwala PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Jehlum PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Multan PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Bahawalpur PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Gujrat PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Nawabshah PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Chakwal PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Hyderabad PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Nowshehra PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Sargodha PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Faisalabad PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591
Mirpur PKR 145,000 PKR 1,591

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 September ...
09:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 September ...
08:13 AM | 10 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 September ...
08:01 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 September ...
07:53 AM | 8 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 September ...
08:15 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 September ...
08:15 AM | 6 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebs react after Pakistan lose Asia Cup to Sri Lanka
01:57 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr