Iraq allows entry to around 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran border

ISLAMABAD/BAGHDAD – The Iraqi government has allowed nearly 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on the Iranian border to enter the country.

The development comes after Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan held a telephonic conversation with his Iraqi counterpart and informed him about the plight fo the stranded Pakistani pilgrims.

In a statement, the interior ministry said issues related to delays in visa issuance, increase in the number of visas and other challenges were discussed by both sides.

Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood assured Pakistan they will open all entry points for Pakistani visitors as Pakistan’s security chief requested issuance of special visas to pilgrims who visited Baghdad for Arba'ein – a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after Ashura.

Furthermore, the Iraqi side announced a special visa facility for Pakistani pilgrims going to Middle Eastern state for the chehlum.

Both sides agreed on formation of a Pakistan-Iraq joint committee to sort out issues relating to pilgrims and take measures to promote peaceful relations between the two sides.

The PML-N leader expressed gratitude to his counterpart for granting the requests and coming to the help of the stranded Pakistanis.