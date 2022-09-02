Abrarul Haq removed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrarul Haq has been removed as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new head of PRCS for three years while the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has issued a notification in this regard.

The Nach Majajan singer was appointed as PRCS chairman in November 2019.

Later his appointment was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (LHC) by Abrarul Haq’s predecessor Saeed Elahi.

The court had quashed orders regarding his appointment.