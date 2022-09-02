Abrarul Haq removed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and singer Abrarul Haq has been removed as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).
President Arif Alvi has appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new head of PRCS for three years while the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has issued a notification in this regard.
The Nach Majajan singer was appointed as PRCS chairman in November 2019.
Later his appointment was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (LHC) by Abrarul Haq’s predecessor Saeed Elahi.
The court had quashed orders regarding his appointment.
Abrarul Haq serves legal notice to UK record ... 04:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Pakistani singer and politician Abrar Ul Haq has served a legal notice to a British record label that claims rights ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Nestlé Pakistan donates recycled classroom furniture03:29 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Turkiye sends another train with aid for Pakistan floods’ victims02:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Abrarul Haq removed as Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairman02:31 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s 11-year-old Ayesha Ayaz makes history in Taekwondo ...01:46 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Watch: Argentina’s vice president narrowly survives assassination ...01:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022