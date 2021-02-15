Raaz – Web series on how Hareem Shah rose to fame premieres next week (Watch Trailer)

Tik Tok star Hareem Shah is all set to step into the world of acting as her web series 'Raaz' will premiere on February 26 on UrduFlix.

UrduFlix is a streaming service similar to Netflix, that will only show content dubbed in Urdu. Its app will launch on February 26.

Directed by Asad Ali Zaidi, the web series narrates the true story of Hareem Shah’s journey of becoming famous, and then her controversial videos which went viral. While tackling with the toxicity and power of social media, it exposes the bitter reality of overnight stardom and hate.

"You're not crazy, you're different. And people who are different, they do things," says Shah's friend in the trailer, setting the tone for the series.

Shah's fame skyrocketed to new levels after she posted videos of herself in the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. While she was an already established TikTok star, her controversial videos gained her quite the buzz.

Her troubles increased after she was catapulted to fame. She was also harassed by a group of men at a shopping mall in Dubai.

Previously, Hareem accused Mufti Abdul Qavi of sexual harassment and slapped him in a video that went viral on social media. In 2016, he was a central figure in the murder investigation of model Qandeel Baloch.

Qavi was later stripped of his 'mufti' title and isolated by his family.