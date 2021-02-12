'Raaz' – Hareem Shah drops teasers of her upcoming web-series

Pakistani Tik Tok star Hareem Shah is all set to feature in a web series 'Raaz' for Pakistan’s digital streaming platform, UrduFlix.

Directed by Asad Ali Zaidi, the web series narrates the true story of Hareem Shah’s journey of becoming famous, and then her controversial videos which went viral. While tackling with the toxicity and power of social media, it exposes the bitter reality of overnight stardom and hate.

Shah shared a teaser of her upcoming web-series on her Instagram yesterday. Full of glitz and glamour, the teaser also had a short clip of Hareem Shah slapping Mufti Qawi.

Actor Shehzad Sheikh can also be spotted in the teaser.

Giving a short insight into the film, the teasers had scenes where Hareem's friends were persuading her to become popular in controversial ways to which she replies she wants freedom from such stereotypes.

According to Shah, the film Raaz will be released on February 26 this month.