Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus outbreak
LAHORE - Pakistani superstar Maya Ali will be distributing ration bags among the needy and underprivileged amid the coronavirus crisis and for this, the first batch of ration bags have arrived at her residence.
Sharing photos on Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble movie star had mentione that “This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people.”
Maya had further stated that “It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah, I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this.”Maya Ali distributes ration bags among underprivileged amid coronavirus outbreak.
This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people. It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this. A few days ago I got this thought in my mind which I shared it with my friends @faizasaqlain_ and @saqlainhayder who also became a part of this... I am truly thankful to each and every single individual who donated and played their part even from outside Pakistan. We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this... If any one wants to donate, please contact on this number and I’ll make sure this reaches the deserving affected people. I am going to attach the list of all the items which are included in a Rashan bag. Each rashan bag costs 5k, and if anyone wants to make their own Rashan bag and send that instead of money, you can do that also... Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it.... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Please send the picture of the receipt once you make the payment in this number. +923103111121 Bank Alfalah Nift code: 0530128 Branch name: Cavalry Ground Branch Lahore Name: FAIZA SAQLAIN Account: PK51ALFH0157001004713768 Branch code: 0157 Swift code: ALFHPKKA157
Maya Ali also obliged the individuals who had donated open-heartedly and played their part even from outside Pakistan. “We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this,” she further said.
Maya also urged people to donate in this noble cause, saying, “Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it”.
Stay Safe, Everyone!
