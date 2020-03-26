Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus outbreak
Asma Malik
03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus outbreak
LAHORE - Pakistani superstar Maya Ali will be distributing ration bags among the needy and underprivileged amid the coronavirus crisis and for this, the first batch of ration bags have arrived at her residence.

Sharing photos on Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble movie star had mentione that “This is the first batch of ration bags which has just arrived. It’s the right time when we should play our own part and shouldn’t wait for others to come and save people.”

Maya had further stated that “It is a very crucial time and we should become one as a nation and stick together. Alhamdulillah, I am glad that ALLAH has given me this opportunity to help those in need at a time like this.”Maya Ali distributes ration bags among underprivileged amid coronavirus outbreak.

Maya Ali also obliged the individuals who had donated open-heartedly and played their part even from outside Pakistan. “We have no idea how long this will go on, but we have to stand together for those in need and are less fortunate. Insha ALLAH this all will end soon but until then we have to continue doing this,” she further said.

Maya also urged people to donate in this noble cause, saying, “Let’s become one nation to fight corona and win against it”.

Stay Safe, Everyone!

