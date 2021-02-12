COAS Bajwa thanks UK for support in fight against COVID-19

08:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
COAS Bajwa thanks UK for support in fight against COVID-19
RAWALPINDI – Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Friday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation and Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.

COAS thanked the dignitary for UKs contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan, it added.

