Pakistan, India must resolve Kashmir issue peacefully, says COAS Bajwa at PAF graduation ceremony

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence, adding that it is time to extend the hand of peace in all directions.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was speaking at the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan.

Pakistan Army chief was the chief guest on the occasion while Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the ceremony.

COAS congratulated the graduating cadets on their landmark achievement. While addressing the graduating cadets, COAS said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace.

Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per the aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion, COAS emphasised.

“However, we will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret our desire for peace as a sign of weakness,” he said, adding that Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully capable and prepared to thwart any threat.

The graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses was held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan today. Chief of Army Staff( COAS) , General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was the chief guest on the occasion . pic.twitter.com/HkLiLyAiHU — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) February 2, 2021

The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan have brought great improvement in the internal security environment, COAS said.

COAS specially commended the critical role played by Pakistan Air Force in War on Terror. The outstanding courage and professional excellence displayed by brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during Operation Swift Retort is a manifestation of our resolve and capability.

The whole nation is proud of its air force and I earnestly hope that PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come, COAS reiterated.

COAS hailed the presence of cadets from KSA for training at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. This is a manifestation of warm fraternal ties between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our Defence Forces indeed. we are proud of the strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together, COAS concluded

A total of 133 graduating Cadets including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and 6 lady cadets graduated at the occasion. COAS awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Faizan Iqbal. Best Allied Cadet Trophy was won by RSAF Cadet Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance in Air Defence was won by Aviation Cadet Shahryar Khan. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman.

Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Danish Qayyum.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Sword of honour for overall best performance in college of Flying Training was won by Muhammad Ibtisam Naeem.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team” Sherdil” and a specialized military drill” Hamza Flight” of the academy.

Earlier, on his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Air Officer Commanding, and PAF Asghar Khan Academy.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military and Civil Officials, Diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.