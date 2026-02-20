Pakistan Post Office discontinues electricity bill collection service

ISLAMABAD – The facility to pay electricity bills through the Pakistan Post Office has been officially discontinued.

According to LESCO, this important step has been taken to improve consumer convenience and enhance the overall system.

Consumers are advised to use QR codes, banks, and other authorized payment channels to ensure timely bill payments. Adopting alternative payment methods will help customers avoid any inconvenience.