Lahore Scrap Dealer killed son to frame rivals in Rs250 Million dispute

LAHORE – A disturbing case of child murder reported from Lahore, as the 5-year-old boy’s was brutally cut short, not by kidnappers, but by the very man who was supposed to protect him, his own father.

Azam, a scrap dealer, brutally murdered his son Azaan in a sinister plot to frame his business rivals and settle a staggering Rs250 million dispute. What started as a missing child report quickly unraveled into a web of deceit, greed, and premeditated violence, exposing father’s shocking betrayal.

The heinous incident reported near Kahna Police Station where body of a minor was found with blood seeping from the his neck. Cops were immediately alerted. The body was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, authorities circulated a message on social media and WhatsApp groups in an urgent attempt to locate the child’s family.

Later, police got a call from Chuhng area where man reported that his five-year-old son, Azaan, had been missing since the previous day.

According to SHO Azim Anwar of Chuhng Police Station, officers immediately contacted the caller, identified as Azam. They informed him that a child’s body had been found earlier that morning and sent him a photograph via WhatsApp. His response was immediate, the body was that of his missing son.

With that confirmation, police widened their investigation, collecting footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras spanning the route between Chuhng and Kahna.

The post-mortem report revealed that child had been murdered around 12 hours before his body was discovered. A sharp-edged weapon had been used in an apparent attempt to completely detach the head from body. Police poured all available resources into the case. Yet, as the investigation intensified, the father’s behavior began raising red flags.

Officers repeatedly tried contacting Azam, but his phone was switched off shortly after he first spoke with police. When officers visited his home, his wife claimed he was out searching for the child and that his phone battery may have died.

Investigators found his conduct unusual. Instead of rushing to the police station upon hearing of a child’s body matching his son’s description, he remained absent. Even when his phone was later switched on, he reportedly avoided police calls.

Further suspicion started when investigators discovered that although the child had gone missing on February 16, police were only informed at 11:30 a.m. on February 17, hours after authorities had already begun searching for the victim’s family.

As CCTV footage was reviewed, a crucial detail emerged: the child had been with his father and uncle the day before his body was found. When Azam and his brother Nadeem eventually appeared before police, investigators already had location data and video evidence placing the child in their company. Later, both men allegedly confessed.

According to police records, Azam’s first wife died, and her two children now live with their stepmother. Azaan was his biological son but the stepson of his current wife. Police revealed that Azam was embroiled in a massive financial dispute with a business party from Hujra Shah Muqeem, and owed huge amount of Rs250 million.

Azam, along with his brother, allegedly chalked out plan to murder his own son, stage it as a kidnapping, and then accuse the rival business party of abducting and killing the child. The plan reportedly involved first registering a kidnapping case against “unknown persons,” then later nominating the rival party — claiming they had issued threats over the financial dispute.