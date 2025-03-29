Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

8-year-old killed mother for not giving money for Eid in Pakpattan

OKARA – An eight-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother for not giving him money for upcoming Eidul Fitr 2025 in Pakpattan city of Punjab.

Reports said the incident took place in Gulzarabad area where the minor demanded money from her month and got enraged over refusal.

He stabbed his mother with a scissor, leaving her severely injured. The woman was shifted to a hospital but she could not survive due to deep wounds.

Police have taken the juvenile suspect into custody and launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this month, a son killed his mother and severely injured his brother over a property dispute in a tragic incident in Sundar police precinct.

According to police, the accused, Ali Hussain, attacked his mother Rizwana Bibi and brother with a knife. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Rizwana Bibi succumbed to her injuries, while the brother remains under treatment.

An FIR has been registered, stating that the attack was driven by greed for property. Ali Hussain fled the scene, and police are conducting raids to arrest him.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

