Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 23 July 2025

By Our Correspondent
10:00 am | Jul 23, 2025
Gold Price Slashes By Rs5000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan recorded no change as per tola price stood at Rs361,200 in the local market amid stability in international market.

Furthermore, the rate for 10 grams of gold also remained steady and it now priced at Rs309,671.

Gold Price Pakistan

City Gold Type New Price
Lahore Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671
Islamabad Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671
Karachi Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671
Quetta Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671
Peshawar Per Tola (24K) Rs. 361,200
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 309,671

Note: Prices may vary slightly in different local markets due to dealer premiums and local demand.

Gold Price 22K

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola Gold 333,025
Per 10 Gram Gold 285,523
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,552
Per Ounce 809,250

The price of gold also remained unchanged in international market as it stood at $3,387 per ounce. Analysts attribute this consistent growth to heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Global factors such as currency volatility, inflationary concerns, and geopolitical tensions are pushing investors toward gold, traditionally considered a secure investment during turbulent times. As a result, the gold market continues to display significant volatility.

 

 

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now