‘Only for Rs7,000’: Sindh announces solar system scheme 2024

KARACHI – Sindh government has decided to distribute complete solar system among 200,000 families across the province.

The scheme will be implemented with the cooperation of the World Bank. Reports said that solar setup, which will be sufficient for running a fan and three LED lights, will be provided to people only for Rs7,000.

Under the scheme, 50,000 systems would be distributed in Karachi while 6,656 will be distributed in each district.

The solar system would include solar panels, charge controller, and battery. The World Bank has released $32 million for the project.

When Will the Solar System Scheme be launched in Sindh?

The system is expected to be launched in October this year. However, a final announcement in this regard will be made by the provincial government.