ASP Shehrbano Naqvi appointed as personal staff officer to interior minister

The Ministry of Interior has made a significant appointment, designating Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi as the Personal Staff Officer (PSO) to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. This announcement comes as part of a series of changes within the ministry's administrative setup.

In a notification issued by the Ministry, it was stated that the services of PSP officers, including ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, have been placed at the disposal of the Ministry of Interior on an attachment basis by the Headquarters Frontier Constabulary.

Additionally, Mr. Shahrukh Khan has been named as the new Assistant Chief Security Officer (PSP/BS-17) to Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi has garnered recognition for her bravery and dedication in the line of duty. Notably, she was praised for her role in rescuing a woman from a mob in Lahore, where the woman was accused of blasphemy for wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy. Her courageous actions have earned accolades from various quarters, with General Syed Asim Munir commending her dedication and professionalism.

Furthermore, the Punjab Police has recommended ASP Naqvi for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan, highlighting her exceptional service and commitment to upholding the law.