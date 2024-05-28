Diljit Dosanjh's stellar performance on Arif Lohar's 'Jugni' goes viral

TEXAS - Indian superstar singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh delivered a captivating performance on Pakistani singer Arif Lohar's iconic song 'Jugni,' enthralling his audience.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from his concert in the United States on Instagram, where he sang 'Jugni' to the delight of his fans. In the video, Diljit is seen wearing a black kurta and dhoti, mirroring Arif Lohar's traditional attire.

Social media users are showering the video with praise, appreciating Diljit Dosanjh for his heartfelt tribute to Pakistani artists. This act of cross-border admiration has been well-received, with many fans applauding Diljit for showcasing love and respect for his fellow artists from Pakistan.

Fans expressed their admiration for this beautiful gesture, highlighting the potential for more artistic collaborations and performances between Indian and Pakistani artists.