Israeli tanks advance into Rafah city centre amidst global condemnation

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Israeli tanks advanced to the centre of Rafah for the first time on Tuesday, despite global condemnation and calls for a ceasefire. This development marks three weeks into a ground offensive in the southern Gaza city, which has already resulted in substantial civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Witnesses reported seeing tanks and armoured vehicles mounted with machine guns near Al-Awda Mosque, a central landmark in Rafah. The Israeli military confirmed that its forces were operating in the area but did not comment on the specific advances into the city centre.

The escalation follows a brutal airstrike on Sunday evening that targeted a crowded camp in Gaza's Tal Al-Sultan area, igniting a massive blaze that killed at least 45 Palestinians, including women, children, and the elderly. The attack, which occurred in a designated “humanitarian zone” where displaced families had sought refuge, has been condemned by international leaders and humanitarian organizations

The humanitarian crisis prompted an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss potential measures to halt the violence. Global leaders have expressed outrage and urged the implementation of a World Court order demanding a cessation of hostilities.

In a bid to address the escalating violence, Spain, Ireland, and Norway announced plans to officially recognize a Palestinian state, hoping to promote peace and stability in the region.

Despite mounting international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the deadly camp strike as a "tragic accident" but pledged to continue the military campaign to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages taken during the October 7 attack.

Throughout the night, Israeli forces continued to bombard Rafah with airstrikes and tank fire, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that the death toll from recent strikes had risen to 45, with many more suffering from shrapnel wounds and burns.

The relentless offensive has prompted widespread condemnation and urgent calls for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and destruction in Gaza. As the situation deteriorates, the international community watches with growing concern, hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict.