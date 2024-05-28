New Zealand amends visitor visa application process: Here's what you need to know

AUCKLAND - The immigration authorities in New Zealand have announced a few changes to the process for getting a visa for the country.

The changes announced on Monday dictate that all supporting documents submitted with visitor visa applications to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) must be provided in English.

The changes would take effect from June 17th and applicants must provide a certified English translation of any documents in a foreign language.

The government has announced that the current practice involving document submission with no translation took longer to process, adding that the change would help process the application more efficiently.

What documents need translation?

The government has clarified that all supporting documents submitted with visitor visa applications must be provided in English or include an English translation.

It has been announced that a few documents requiring translation can include proof of funds — such as bank statements and pay records. Moreover, the documents that need translation include flight itineraries including return tickets, proof of employment in your home country, leave of absence documentation, and identity documents other than passports — for example, Hukou for Chinese nationals.

It is to be mentioned that currently, visitor visa applicants provide English translations of medical and police certificates that are in a foreign language.

Who can complete a certified translation?

The authorities have revealed that applicants can provide certified translations completed by the following:

Reputable private or official translation businesses

Community members known for their accurate translations, excluding the applicant, family members, or their immigration adviser

The Immigration Department has elaborated that translations from a licensed immigration adviser (LIA) would also be accepted provided they are a trustworthy person within the community or are known to translate documents accurately but they should not be an adviser on the application.

It has been pointed out without any doubt by the government of New Zealand that applications without translated documents are likely to be declined.