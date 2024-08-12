Minister reveals key date for PIA's privatization

LAHORE - Privatisation Minister, Abdul Aleem Khan has revealed a key date for the privatization of the cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Speaking at an event in Lahore on Sunday, the minister referred to October 1st as the key date for the privatization of the carrier which has been under scrutiny by the government.
Terming the national flag carrier a white elephant, the minister said the carrier had so far inflicted a loss of Rs830 billion on the national kitty.
Aleem Khan- who earlier said that the privatization would be broadcast live on television for transparency - admitted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was a burden on the government.
The minister detailed that the process of PIA's privatization was progressing smoothly as private firms were showing interest in the privatization.
Aleem Khan highlighted that six Pakistani companies interested in PIA have joint ventures with international firms from Malaysia, Turkiye and UAE adding that after privatization, Pakistanis would get an airline of international standards.
It is to be highlighted that the decision to privatize the airline was made during the last caretaker regime for which a consultant was also hired and efforts have been ramped up to finalize the privatization. The bidding for PIA was expected to be done in August; however, the process was delayed due to multiple reasons.
Presently, the issue of the ban on PIA by European countries as well as the liabilities of the airline are a stumbling block in the sell-off of the carrier though negotiations are still underway.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
