Immigration

Sri Lanka to reintroduce single-entry visa, confirms minister

Web Desk
07:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2024
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister, Harin Fernando has confirmed that the government has decided to reintroduce the single-entry visa system.

Fernando revealed that the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting on Thursday approved the reintroduction of the single-entry visa system.

The minister also touched upon other aspects of the visa regime and said the matter of single-entry visas would be re-evaluated in a Cabinet meeting in May before implementation.

”On Thursday, the Public Security Minister presented the Cabinet paper to reintroduce the single-entry visa and it was approved,” he said in his speech made before the lawmakers.

The minister also admitted the flaws in the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, citing security concerns and lack of authenticity due to fake accounts.

“Thus, the Government opted to collaborate with VFS Global, a renowned international visa processing company operating in 64 countries,” he added.

On the issue of visa fees, the minister clarified that besides the $ 75 multiple-entry visa, applicants have to pay an additional processing fee of $ 18.5 and a facilitation fee of $ 5. 

“This fee of $ 18.5 does not go to the Government; it is for the VFS. Nonetheless, it stands as the lowest fee which is about Rs. 5,100 they levy compared to the fees charged in the other 64 countries where they operate,” he was quoted as saying by Daily FT.

The Minister added that multiple-entry visa was introduced after suggestions from industry stakeholders and admitted that tourists faced challenges in extending their visas.

Fernando also affirmed that the VFS system offers greater security compared to the previous ETA system, adding that security concerns have been raised over the years, and it is crucial to take all necessary precautions to ensure safety.

The minister stated that from a tourism standpoint, the ideal scenario would involve exempting visa fees for certain countries during designated timeframes as in the case of seven countries.

On the issue of visa fees, the minister defended the move and said the revision had been approved by Parliament and gazetted in September 2023 as it was not a spontaneous decision.

