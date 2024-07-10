Search

Pakistan issues crucial instructions to UAE-bound travelers: Here's what it means

03:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2024
Pakistan issues crucial instructions to UAE-bound travelers: Here's what it means

DUBAI - The government of Pakistan has instructed those heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ensure compliance with the regulations of the emirate.

In this regard, the Cabinet Division has issued a directive instructing holders of diplomatic and official passports to adhere strictly to travel regulations set by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

In a letter addressed to federal ministers, secretaries of the ministries, provincial chief secretaries, and other high-ranking officials, the Cabinet Division highlighted concerns raised by the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy had reported instances where individuals traveling from Pakistan on official and diplomatic passports failed to meet visa processing requirements promulgated by UAE authorities.

The letter emphasized that many travelers process their visas through unauthorized channels, such as travel agents, rather than following the mandated procedure of applying through the UAE Embassy in the country.

According to the directive, the UAE government has reiterated that individuals holding official or diplomatic passports must have their visas processed exclusively through official channels. Failure to comply with these guidelines not only risks immigration issues upon arrival in the UAE but also reflects poorly on Pakistan diplomatically.

The directives have been issued to inform overseas Pakistanis to comply with the regulations and to avoid any actions that could potentially disrupt bilateral relations and cause embarrassment to Pakistan on the international stage.

