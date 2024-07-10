Pakistan issues crucial instructions to UAE-bound travelers: Here's what it means

DUBAI - The government of Pakistan has instructed those heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to ensure compliance with the regulations of the emirate.
In this regard, the Cabinet Division has issued a directive instructing holders of diplomatic and official passports to adhere strictly to travel regulations set by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.
In a letter addressed to federal ministers, secretaries of the ministries, provincial chief secretaries, and other high-ranking officials, the Cabinet Division highlighted concerns raised by the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
The embassy had reported instances where individuals traveling from Pakistan on official and diplomatic passports failed to meet visa processing requirements promulgated by UAE authorities.
The letter emphasized that many travelers process their visas through unauthorized channels, such as travel agents, rather than following the mandated procedure of applying through the UAE Embassy in the country.
According to the directive, the UAE government has reiterated that individuals holding official or diplomatic passports must have their visas processed exclusively through official channels. Failure to comply with these guidelines not only risks immigration issues upon arrival in the UAE but also reflects poorly on Pakistan diplomatically.
The directives have been issued to inform overseas Pakistanis to comply with the regulations and to avoid any actions that could potentially disrupt bilateral relations and cause embarrassment to Pakistan on the international stage.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
