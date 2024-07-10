Battle of Chefs 2024: Pakistani students win gold, bronze medals in Malaysia

KARACHI – Four students from Pakistan won gold and bronze medals at international chef competition held in Malaysia.
Aisha Ali, Sehrish Ayub and Irum Sheikh, who are students of the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHAM), participated in the Battle of Chefs 2024 where they bagged the awards.
Aisha Ali won gold in the sea food category while Sehrish bagged gold in Chicken Main Course. Irum secured bronze in Roasted Chicken Free Style category while Fatima Sistan also won the bronze.
The students also held a meeting with Sindh Minister for Tourism and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who appreciated them for their performance.
The minister announced cash reward of Rs50,000 for each student, who won the medals in the international competition.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
