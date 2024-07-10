Battle of Chefs 2024: Pakistani students win gold, bronze medals in Malaysia

KARACHI – Four students from Pakistan won gold and bronze medals at international chef competition held in Malaysia.

Aisha Ali, Sehrish Ayub and Irum Sheikh, who are students of the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHAM), participated in the Battle of Chefs 2024 where they bagged the awards.

Aisha Ali won gold in the sea food category while Sehrish bagged gold in Chicken Main Course. Irum secured bronze in Roasted Chicken Free Style category while Fatima Sistan also won the bronze.

The students also held a meeting with Sindh Minister for Tourism and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, who appreciated them for their performance.

The minister announced cash reward of Rs50,000 for each student, who won the medals in the international competition.