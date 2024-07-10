Mobile phone services to be suspended in this city on Muharram 9 and 10

PESHAWAR – Mobile phone service will be suspended in Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Muharram 9 and 10 as part of security measures.

Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qasim Ali said mobile phone signals will not be available during these two days across the city.

He said that the decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incident. The Muharram 9 and 10 will be observed on July 16 and 17 when Ashura processions are held across the country to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazra Imam Hussain, the grandchild of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The federal government has announced two-day holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 on the account of Ashura 2024 across the country.

Reports said a notification has been issued by the government, stating that public holidays will be observed on July 16 and 17 in the country.

All offices, markets, banks and educational places will remain closed during these two days across the country while emergency services will remain available.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Muharram moon had not been sighted in the country, so the first of Muharram will fall on Monday, July 8. Consequently, Ashura — the 10th of Muharram — will be observed on Wednesday, July 17, it said.

Given the heightened religious activity during the first 10 days of Muharram, authorities implement extra security measures.

The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province, citing "potential threats to public tranquillity, sectarian harmony, and general law and order."