Host Ayesha Jahanzeb’s husband arrested over domestic abuse 

LAHORE – Famous host Ayesha Jahanzeb’s husband, Haris Ali, was arrested for allegedly torturing his wife in Lahore.
The action was taken after registration of the First Information Report (FIR) at the Sarwar Road police station on the complaint lodged by the TV personality.
Ayesha Jahanzeb recently made the headlines after a controversial interview with social media influencer Sahil Adeem and writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
In the complaint, she alleged that her husband had tortured her thrice over the past years and recent incident took place on July 8.
Calling her husband narrow-minded, she said her husband came home on that day and started beating her and dragged her on the ground by hair.
She sustained multiple injuries on head, face and other body parts. She said Haris fled from the scene by wielding a gun after driver Akhtar Ali and the electrician intervened.
Ayesha said her children were also the eyewitness of the incident. She has demanded an action against the suspect.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
