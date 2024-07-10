Search

Host Ayesha Jahanzeb’s husband arrested over domestic abuse 

04:34 PM | 10 Jul, 2024
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Famous host Ayesha Jahanzeb’s husband, Haris Ali, was arrested for allegedly torturing his wife in Lahore.  

The action was taken after registration of the First Information Report (FIR) at the Sarwar Road police station on the complaint lodged by the TV personality. 

Ayesha Jahanzeb recently made the headlines after a controversial interview with social media influencer Sahil Adeem and writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar. 

In the complaint, she alleged that her husband had tortured her thrice over the past years and recent incident took place on July 8. 

Calling her husband narrow-minded, she said her husband came home on that day and started beating her and dragged her on the ground by hair. 

She sustained multiple injuries on head, face and other body parts. She said Haris fled from the scene by wielding a gun after driver Akhtar Ali and the electrician intervened. 

Ayesha said her children were also the eyewitness of the incident. She has demanded an action against the suspect. 

