Pakistan

7.7 Mid-Year Sale at Haier Flagship Store on Daraz

06:02 PM | 10 Jul, 2024
7.7 Mid-Year Sale at Haier Flagship Store on Daraz

As the summer heat intensifies, finding reliable and efficient home appliances becomes essential. This 7.7 Mid-Year Sale, Haier brings you an unbeatable opportunity to upgrade your home with top-tier appliances from the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz. Here's why shopping from the official Haier store is the best choice for you.

Convenience and Reliability

Shopping from the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz offers unparalleled convenience and reliability. With just a few clicks, you can explore a vast selection of Haier products, read detailed descriptions, and place your order from the comfort of your home. No need to step out in the scorching heat; everything you need is available online, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience.

Wide Range of Haier Home Appliances

The Haier Flagship Store on Daraz is stocked with a comprehensive range of home appliances designed to make your life easier and more comfortable. Whether you're looking for powerful air conditioners to keep your home cool, energy-efficient refrigerators to keep your food fresh, or small appliances to add convenience to your daily routines, Haier has it all.

• Air Conditioners: Forget heat with Haier's advanced air conditioners that offer superior cooling, energy efficiency, and smart features to keep you cool during scorching heat. 

• Refrigerators: Keep your groceries fresh and drinks chilled with Haier's range of refrigerators, known for their innovative designs, spacious interiors, and excellent energy-saving capabilities.

• Small Appliances: From microwaves and blenders to vacuum cleaners and washing machines, Haier's small appliances are designed to add convenience and efficiency to your household chores.

Forget Heat with Haier

This summer, don't let the heat slow you down. Visit the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz and discover a wide variety of appliances perfect for the season. Whether you need an air conditioner to cool down, a refrigerator to keep your beverages cold, or small appliances to simplify your daily tasks, Haier has everything you need to stay cool and comfortable.

Trustworthy and Convenient Shopping

When you shop from the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz, you can trust that you're getting genuine products backed by Haier's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Enjoy the convenience of online shopping with the assurance of authenticity and reliability that comes with purchasing from an official store.

Explore the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz

Explore the official Haier store on Daraz and take advantage of fantastic deals on a wide range of home appliances. 

Visit the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz today and experience the best in home appliances. Shop now to upgrade and make the most of the 7.7 Mid-Year Sale!

Pakistan

Pakistan

Gold & Silver

01:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Gold prices increase in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.62 748.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.85 916.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.25 204.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

