Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism domain

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and United conducted joint military drills for the first time in Counter Terrorism domain, said military’s media wing on Wednesdya.
The two-week long United States Infantry Rifle Company Exercise – 2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi.
Company each from both professional Armies participated with efficiency and zeal in the exercise, which commenced on June 29, 2024.
General Officer Commanding 17 Division attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Major General Charles G. Kemper, Commanding General, 34 Infantry Division from United States Army also witnessed the ceremony. The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.
Infantry Rifle Company Exchange was aimed at refining drills procedures besides sharing Counter Terrorism experiences vital for countering perpetual terrorism threat faced by both nations.
The scope laid major emphasis on attaining marksmanship skills as well as tactical skills involved in urban warfare besides honing expertise at individual and collective level.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
