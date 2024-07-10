Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism domain

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and United conducted joint military drills for the first time in Counter Terrorism domain, said military’s media wing on Wednesdya.

The two-week long United States Infantry Rifle Company Exercise – 2024 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi.

Company each from both professional Armies participated with efficiency and zeal in the exercise, which commenced on June 29, 2024.

General Officer Commanding 17 Division attended the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Major General Charles G. Kemper, Commanding General, 34 Infantry Division from United States Army also witnessed the ceremony. The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

Infantry Rifle Company Exchange was aimed at refining drills procedures besides sharing Counter Terrorism experiences vital for countering perpetual terrorism threat faced by both nations.

The scope laid major emphasis on attaining marksmanship skills as well as tactical skills involved in urban warfare besides honing expertise at individual and collective level.