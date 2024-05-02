Pakistan, US navies hold joint drills 'Inspired Union 2024' in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani and US navies are holding bilatral drills in port city of Karachi to boost security cooperation.

The joint drills dubbed 'Inspired Union 2024' aimed to enhance security cooperation. Both sides are training together to improve relations and interoperability through the exchange of professional expertise in maritime operations.

Personnel from various US Navy units, such as the Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and medical teams took part in drills.

The exercise involved discussions and practical exercises on topics of mutual interest, reinforcing the strong military ties between the two countries and promoting a safe maritime environment in the region.

Commander of CTF-52 also called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Coast during the exercise. Matters related to mutual interest in maritime domain were discussed in the meeting.