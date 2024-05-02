Search

Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

01:16 PM | 2 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has reduced the prices of its one of the most-selling variants, Suzuki Swift, with effect from May 1, 2024.

The development comes days after KIA and Peugeot announces whooping cut in their variants as national economy has started showing positive signs amid decreasing inflation rate.

The automaker company has reduced the prices of Suzuki Swift GL M/T, GL CVT and GLX CVT, with highest cut was announced in rate of the Swift’s top notch model.

Suzuki Swift GL MT New Price May 2024

The company has reduced the price of Suzuki Swift GL MT by Rs85,000, fixing the new price at Rs4,336,000 as compared to previous price of Rs4,421,000.

Swift GL CVT Latest Price

The new price of Swift GL CVT has been fixed at Rs4,560,000 after reducing the price by Rs159,000.

Swift GLX CVT Price Update May 2024

The Japanese automaker reduced the price of the top notch variant by Rs710,000 to set the new price as Rs4,719,000.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 2 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Baht THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

