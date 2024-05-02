Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has reduced the prices of its one of the most-selling variants, Suzuki Swift, with effect from May 1, 2024.
The development comes days after KIA and Peugeot announces whooping cut in their variants as national economy has started showing positive signs amid decreasing inflation rate.
The automaker company has reduced the prices of Suzuki Swift GL M/T, GL CVT and GLX CVT, with highest cut was announced in rate of the Swift’s top notch model.
The company has reduced the price of Suzuki Swift GL MT by Rs85,000, fixing the new price at Rs4,336,000 as compared to previous price of Rs4,421,000.
The new price of Swift GL CVT has been fixed at Rs4,560,000 after reducing the price by Rs159,000.
The Japanese automaker reduced the price of the top notch variant by Rs710,000 to set the new price as Rs4,719,000.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.