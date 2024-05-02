Suzuki cuts Swift prices by up to Rs710,000 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has reduced the prices of its one of the most-selling variants, Suzuki Swift, with effect from May 1, 2024.

The development comes days after KIA and Peugeot announces whooping cut in their variants as national economy has started showing positive signs amid decreasing inflation rate.

The automaker company has reduced the prices of Suzuki Swift GL M/T, GL CVT and GLX CVT, with highest cut was announced in rate of the Swift’s top notch model.

Suzuki Swift GL MT New Price May 2024

The company has reduced the price of Suzuki Swift GL MT by Rs85,000, fixing the new price at Rs4,336,000 as compared to previous price of Rs4,421,000.

Swift GL CVT Latest Price

The new price of Swift GL CVT has been fixed at Rs4,560,000 after reducing the price by Rs159,000.

Swift GLX CVT Price Update May 2024

The Japanese automaker reduced the price of the top notch variant by Rs710,000 to set the new price as Rs4,719,000.