No more airport gate checks as FIA relaxes rules for passengers

01:26 PM | 2 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The country's leading Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has announced major relief for the flyers to increase public service delivery.

The agency has issued directives to discontinue general gate checks for passengers at all airports across the country - a security check that wasted the precious time of flyers.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the development and said the primary objective of the relaxation was to improve passenger service and remove long queues at the airports. 

It was, however, clarified that the relaxation of security checks will not hamper FIA’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.

It is to be clarified that Pakistan is currently trying to revamp its immigration system and bring in technology to facilitate passengers. It has also been announced that e-gates would be installed at different airports across the country so that immigration clearance could be done without any delay.

The development coincides with the efforts to outsource three airports in the country i.e. Jinnah International Airport Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Islamabad International Airport.

It has been announced that the Islamabad International Airport would be outsourced for a period of 15 years and currently, the modalities are being finalized.

