Greece is offering free one-week holiday to tourists: Here's who is eligible for the offer

ATHENS - A free week has been offered by the Greek prime minister to all those holidaymakers whose trips to Rhodes were impacted by recent wildfires.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday that for all of those whose holidays were cut short as a result of the wildfires, the Greek government will offer one week of free holidays on Rhodes.
The premier said the free week would be offered next spring and next fall so that the authorities make necessary arrangements and ensure that the visitors come back to the island and enjoy its natural beauty.
The Greek leader confirmed that the country has no active wildfires currently and the weather for the next 15 days looks relatively benign.
Mitsotakis said the country always had wildfires in the Mediterranean for millennia but hastened to add that the intensity of the wildfires has changed.
“We understand that this caused some inconvenience for visitors, but I’m happy to report that Rhodes today is more welcoming than ever,” he said.
Although the free holiday offer is believed to be a first for the travel industry, experts are still unsure how will the government develop a mechanism for verification.
For instance, 20,000 tourists were evacuated from resorts when wildfires spread on 22 July but how holidaymakers will prove they were evacuated before the completion of their holiday is still a query unanswered.
It has also not been clarified whether the airfare would be given to the holidaymakers or not. Estimates say that if such is taken into account, the cost to be borne by the government would be £5m.
The recent wildfires ravaged up to 15 percent of Rhodes and many overseas visitors were placed in emergency shelters set up in hurry. The Greek Prime Minister confirms that no human life was lost in the accident that disrupted the travel plan of many.
Rhodes tackled wildfires in July fanned by strong winds amid a prolonged and intense heatwave, compelling the initiation of repatriation flights.
While the premier announced a free week for foreigners, hundreds of Rhodes residents gathered in front of the island's town hall on Tuesday to demand compensation for livestock breeders and farmers and the loss suffered by the local community.
The free week plan has also been criticized by the opposition party. In a statement, the need for a serious plan was stressed for prevention and treatment.
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.