WATCH — Hania Aamir dances on London streets

Lollywood's dimple queen, Hania Aamir, is currently enjoying a getaway trip in London. The Titli diva, with her whopping 8.7 millions followers on Instagram, has been updating her fans with all the candid moments from the vacation with her family and friends.

In another set of pictures shared, the Mere Humsafar diva can be seen dancing on streets to roaming in a Rolls Royce and sharing her possible knee injury.

Though the Janaan seemed to be enjoying and dancing without a worry, concerned social media users asked whether she is alright or not.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.