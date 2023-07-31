Hania Aamir enjoys getaway on London streets

Lollywood's fair-skinned maiden and talented actress Hania Aamir is "gobsmacked" in the streets of London. While Aamir aced many iconic characters and graced the entertainment industry with back to back hits, the Titli diva went for a much-needed vacation.

Choosing Chinatown, London, as her ultimate vacation destination, the Mere Humsafar famed diva lived her best life with family and friends. Apart from being a notable actor, a ride-or-die friend, the Janaan star is also a humble star who knows how to keep her fandom updated.

Enjoying a staggering 8.7 million followers on Instagram, the gorgeous diva shared candid moments of herself. From her chic denim skirt to her fortune cookie and metro train ride, Aamir evidently enjoyed her getaway.

Social media users left wholesome comments for the diva.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and is currently working in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.