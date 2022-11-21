Sania Mirza teaches son Izhaan how to play tennis

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been quite active on social media to keep her millions of followers updated with glimpses into her life.

This time around, Mirza uploaded a new video on Friday to melt many hearts. In the video, she could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he stood on the tennis court with a racket in his hands. It seems like little Izhaan takes after his mama. 

Back in October 2018, Malik announced that Sania Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot on 12 April 2010.

Lately, Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post. Malik also tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumours.

Some reports also suggest that the duo hasn't addressed the rumours due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had been strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.

Though, Malik and Mirza are still following each other on Instagram while Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.

