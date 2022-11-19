Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik spotted together in new BTS clip of upcoming reality show amid divorce rumors

DUBAI – Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were in news these days as reports suggested that the duo heading for a divorce.

As separations reports, the celebrity couple was spotted together in a new behind-the-scenes clip of their upcoming reality show The Mirza Malik Show.

The clip was shared by the country’s first Urdu OTT platform Urduflix on Instagram, in which the two can be seen posing with actor Fahad Mustafa on the set. Another picture was also shared which garnered curious fans who were given the rare look of a new talk show hosted by the duo.

In the picture, leading Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and actor cum game show host Fahad Mustafa can be seen posing for the click.

As the reel and click garnered netizens' attention, it is not known when the shooting took place as reports suggested that Sania shifted to another place in UAE while Malik is in Pakistan these days.

The reality show's announcement also left the fans confused. Many even called divorce rumors a 'publicity stunt'.

Earlier, several media outlets including Gulf News reported that the couple have separated and are co-parenting their kid. Indian media outlets however reported different angles as Sania started posting solo pictures amid rumors.

Lately, Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post. Malik also tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors.

Some reports also suggest that the duo hasn't addressed the rumors due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had been strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.

Interestingly, Malik and Mirza are still following each other on Instagram while Sania reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.