'The Mirza Malik Show' - Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's talk show trends on Twitter

Breaking barriers and finding love across the border seems pretty challenging on the general outlook but the sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are shattering stereotypes.

Malik and Pakistan's bhabhi Sania has lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan. The sports duo is all set to host a talk show named 'The Mirza Malik show'

Even though it hasn't been aired yet, the highly anticipated Urduflix show is already trending on Twitter prelaunch.

With the hosts being a real-life couple, the guests invited from Bollywood and Lollywood will also be celebrity couples. With Farhan Gauher serving as the Executive Producer, the talk show is being produced by Laraib Theba.

Shot in Dubai, the audience can expect the show to be fun and not a typical talk show considering it is supposed for uplifting purposes and for the promotion of positivity.

The couple got married in 2010 and have been together for 11 years. They live in Dubai with their three-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.